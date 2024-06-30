Church ‘disappointed’ over South Sudan sleepwalking to elections

About eight Catholic bishops in South Sudan have expressed disappointment over what they say is the government’s lack of preparation to hold free, fair, and credible elections in December.

The Catholic bishops made the remarks after a two-day meeting in Juba between 27th and 29th of June, to deliberate on issues affecting the church and the country.

The clergy meeting discussed the situation in South Sudan, the conflict in Sudan, the humanitarian assistance to affected populations and a call for peace.

In a five-page joint statement issued on Saturday, the religious leaders said the government of South Sudan is yet to implement key elements for the conduct of the elections as stipulated in the 2018 peace accord.

These include registration of voters, political parties and candidates, training of electoral officers, civic education, the logistics of voting among others.

While reading the statement on behalf of the Bishops, Stephen Cardinal Ameyu Martin Mulla, Archbishop of Juba said the church is looking forward for South Sudan to conduct free and fair elections.

“Like all South Sudanese, we look forward with hope to the day when free and fair elections can be held in our country but we are disappointed by the government’s lack of preparation,” Ameyu said.

“An election is not a single event, it is a whole process spread over time. This involves many elements including establishment of an independent electoral commission, demarcation of constituencies, registration of voters, political parties and candidates.”

He further underscored that other important preparations have not taken place including: “The “training of electoral officers, civic education, and the logistics of voting in our vast land which has poor infrastructure and communication and security.”

The religious leaders say elections forms the final step of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement adding that the permanent constitution, security sector reforms, transitional justice, reconciliation are yet to be fulfilled.

Parties to the 2018 peace agreement are expected to submit a report on the deal status and the fate of the transitional period on Monday to President Salva Kiir, after which he will summon a presidency meeting to decide the way forward.

The High-level Standing Committee are currently reviewing the progress and challenges facing the peace implementation and preparations for the December elections.

The committee comprising representatives from the SPLM-IG, SPLM-IO, SSOA and other parties will recommend a way forward amid the uncertainty surrounding conclusion of the transitional period.