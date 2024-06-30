30th June 2024
NSS vows free press, freedom of expression for citizens

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

David John Kumuri, Director of Public Relation at National Security Service/Photo by Awan Moses. 12.06.2023

The National Security Service (NSS) said it is determined to ensure the constitutional right of access to information and freedom of expression for all South Sudanese including the media.

David John Kumuri, the Director for Public Relations at NSS, made the statement during a breakfast meeting organized by the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS).

Kumuri states that the NSS is mandated to protect the national interest and protect the constitution.

He emphasizes that the media must be accorded freedom and access to information, while calling for responsible reporting that must put the country at heart.

“The National Security Service will ensure that the right to freedom of expression and access to information are respected and exercised,” Kumuri stated.

“We would guarantee the freedom of expression and freedom to access information also for you (the media), as you distribute information for mass communication and the internet because the constitution guarantees the freedom and independence of journalism.”

He further said: “This is your right. However, those freedoms will be exercised in accordance with the law.”

Freedom of the press is extremely precarious in South Sudan, where journalists work under threat and intimidation, and where censorship is ever-present, according to journalist watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

The event brought together journalists and key figures, including the Chairperson of Information, Communication the spokesperson for the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, and the Director General for Information and Media Compliance at the Media Authority.

The meeting aimed to foster better relations between journalists and stakeholders such as the NSS, parliament, and the Media Authority ahead of the upcoming general election.

 

 

30th June 2024

