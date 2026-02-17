17th February 2026

Two soldiers killed, over 200 cattle stolen in Yei River raids – commissioner

Author: Diko D. Andrew | Published: 6 hours ago

A man armed with an AK-47 drives cattle in Mundri West County. | Photo: Office of the Governor/Facebook

The Commissioner of Yei River County says two soldiers were killed by armed raiders, who also stole more than 200 heads of cattle, along with goats and sheep, in a series of attacks in recent days.

In a statement issued yesterday, Commissioner Emmanuel Taban Seme said suspected raiders from Terekeka County carried out forceful looting in Mapoko, Geli, Jansuk, Gimunu, Pokula, and Giru.

The statement said the attackers also destroyed farmlands, vandalized private property, and terrorized civilians. Authorities in Terekeka County have not commented on the allegations.

Commissioner Taban noted that the violence has continued despite earlier resolutions and agreements aimed at the peaceful relocation of cattle herders.

He further revealed that two soldiers were killed and two others injured while trying to stop the raiders during an overnight operation in Giru.

Commissioner Taban strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as unlawful and harmful to peace, stability, and development in the county.

He said the county government has formed a Mobile Security Task Force to pursue the perpetrators, ensure accountability, and remove them from Yei River County.

He called on the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate with security forces while reporting any suspicious activities to authorities.

17th February 2026

