Juba City Council begins road repairs

The Juba City Council has started implementing new road repair measures in the capital following directives from the Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony.

Working with the National Ministry of Roads and Bridges, the city authority has launched a pothole-filling exercise along key roads in Juba to improve road safety and ease movement for motorists and pedestrians.

City officials said the intervention is part of the state government’s wider policy priorities to keep Juba clean, safe, and accessible, while also strengthening service delivery and supporting economic activity in the city.

Juba City Mayor Christopher Sarafino Wani said most repair work is being carried out at night and in the early morning to reduce traffic congestion.

He called on road users to cooperate with construction teams to allow the works to be completed on time.

The City Council said the road repairs are expected to improve mobility across the capital and contribute to a safer and more organized urban environment.

