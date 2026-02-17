Activist calls on President Kiir to act on stalled transition

Civil society activist James Boboya is calling on President Salva Kiir Mayardit to take immediate and decisive steps to end South Sudan’s prolonged transitional period and pave the way for credible elections.

In an 11-minute video message on Monday after the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Boboya said, “The crisis in South Sudan is becoming more catastrophic. Immediate and decisive action from the president is needed to restore stability and trust.”

He warned that the transitional period cannot continue indefinitely.

“Ending the transitional period is not a political option; it is a moral and national imperative. Citizens cannot continue to suffer while governance remains in limbo,” Boboya said.

Calling for urgent action, he appealed for the release of political detainees and the start of an inclusive national dialogue.

“We urge President Salva Kiir to release political detainees and initiate an inclusive national dialogue that brings all stakeholders to the table,” he said.

Boboya said the dialogue must tackle fundamental national issues. “A credible national dialogue must lead to constitutional reform, security sector restructuring, and preparations for elections under a people-driven process,” he added.

He also addressed security concerns, urging armed opposition groups to lay down their weapons and integrate into a unified national army.

“Armed opposition groups must renounce violence and integrate into a unified national army. This is central to ensuring peace and stability in South Sudan,” Boboya said.

On elections, he suggested immediate voter registration despite the absence of a national census.

“Even without a national census, voter registration can proceed immediately and serve as the legal basis for upcoming elections,” he said.

Framing 2026 as a year for action, Boboya urged leadership and cooperation. “2026 must be a year of honest actions. Civil society stands ready to support bold and courageous leadership to move the country forward,” he said.

He concluded with a warning about delays. “Without swift action, we will continue talking about elections while the transitional period drags on and citizens lose hope,” Boboya said.

