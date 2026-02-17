17th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Activist calls on President Kiir to act on stalled transition

Activist calls on President Kiir to act on stalled transition

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

James Boboya Edimond|Eye Radio, June 12, 2025 . (Photo: Eye Radio)

Civil society activist James Boboya is calling on President Salva Kiir Mayardit to take immediate and decisive steps to end South Sudan’s prolonged transitional period and pave the way for credible elections.

In an 11-minute video message on Monday after the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Boboya said, “The crisis in South Sudan is becoming more catastrophic. Immediate and decisive action from the president is needed to restore stability and trust.”

He warned that the transitional period cannot continue indefinitely.

“Ending the transitional period is not a political option; it is a moral and national imperative. Citizens cannot continue to suffer while governance remains in limbo,” Boboya said.

Calling for urgent action, he appealed for the release of political detainees and the start of an inclusive national dialogue.

“We urge President Salva Kiir to release political detainees and initiate an inclusive national dialogue that brings all stakeholders to the table,” he said.

Boboya said the dialogue must tackle fundamental national issues.  “A credible national dialogue must lead to constitutional reform, security sector restructuring, and preparations for elections under a people-driven process,” he added.

He also addressed security concerns, urging armed opposition groups to lay down their weapons and integrate into a unified national army.

“Armed opposition groups must renounce violence and integrate into a unified national army. This is central to ensuring peace and stability in South Sudan,” Boboya said.

On elections, he suggested immediate voter registration despite the absence of a national census.

“Even without a national census, voter registration can proceed immediately and serve as the legal basis for upcoming elections,” he said.

Framing 2026 as a year for action, Boboya urged leadership and cooperation. “2026 must be a year of honest actions. Civil society stands ready to support bold and courageous leadership to move the country forward,” he said.

He concluded with a warning about delays. “Without swift action, we will continue talking about elections while the transitional period drags on and citizens lose hope,” Boboya said.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit 1

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit

Published February 14, 2026

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank 2

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank

Published 22 hours ago

Court adjourns Machar trial after judge finds expert report ‘disorganised’ 3

Court adjourns Machar trial after judge finds expert report ‘disorganised’

Published February 13, 2026

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa 4

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa

Published February 15, 2026

The Empty Vault: Aggrey Tisa on how oil diversion and shadow markets drained South Sudan’s reserves 5

The Empty Vault: Aggrey Tisa on how oil diversion and shadow markets drained South Sudan’s reserves

Published February 12, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Adil orders restoration of power in Yei town

Published 35 minutes ago

Three dead in kidnapping, road accident, and land dispute in Wau

Published 57 minutes ago

Governor Adil pushes for Tali PHCC to be upgraded to hospital

Published 1 hour ago

Prof Akech clarifies exam access following tuition fee concerns

Published 3 hours ago

Budget Hearing: Stakeholders propose 2% State levy to rescue Higher Education

Published 4 hours ago

Minister Chagor attends Global Tourism Resilience Day in Nairobi

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.