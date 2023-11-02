2nd November 2023
Two soldiers killed in attack on Warrap army barrack

Published: 1 hour ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

At least two soldiers were gunned down and a woman was injured Wednesday following an attack on a military barrack at Ajak-Kuac in Twic County, of Warrap state, an official said.

Warrap State Minister of Information, William Wol said forces deployed to the area to maintain peace between Warrap and Abyei came under attack allegedly by armed Abyei youth at mid-night.

Eye Radio could not independently verify the allegations, and efforts to reach the administrative government in Abyei proved futile.

“First, in the morning the causalities reported were one solider dead, then later on at around one another person was found dead so two people killed,” Wol narrated.

“One woman was also wounded, and the woman is being nursed at Ajak-Kuack health center,” he said further.

The motive behind the attack, which is the second incident in less than two weeks, remains unclear.

However, Minister Wol said the authorities are investigating the incident.

On October 24, 2023, five people were killed, and six others injured in a similar attack on SSPDF barrack in Ajakuac of Twic County, according to the official.

Three weeks before the incident, Abyei authorities also claimed that youth from Twic County have colluded with militias and attacked the border region – killing 14 people. The government in Kuajok immediately dismissed the accusations.

Meanwhile, Minister Wol further urged Abyei authorities to apprehend and bring the alleged culprits in the latest attack to book.

He also called on authorities of the two neighboring areas to collaborate closely to prevent further escalations and work towards a lasting resolution of the conflicts in Warrap and Abyei.

Several phone calls to Abyei Administrative Area spokesperson went unsewered.

 

 

2nd November 2023

