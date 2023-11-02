CES agriculture ministry receives FAO motorbikes, gadgets donation

Central Equatoria State Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday received eight motorbikes, laptops and smartphones from the UN food agency, FOA to enhance the institution’s capacity.

The donation which includes eight motorbikes, eight laptops and 13 smart phones will help strengthen efforts in agricultural productivity in the counties.

FAO Representative, Meschack Mald, said the donation will ease movement and transportation that was a major challenge hindering the work of the ministry.

“When we were developing this project, one of the important areas raised is the issue of capacity building and in capacity building from the ministry officials that we spoke with then was the issue of movement,” he explained.

‘So, the issue of transport was presented in different ways. In some levels, there is a need to have motorbikes and at some levels there is need to have vehicles.”

For her part, the State Minister of Agriculture, Lily Kafuki, expressed gratitude to FAO for the donation.

She said the State Ministry of Agriculture will commit to fruitful productions to address food insecurity in the counties next year.

“The presence of FAO in this ministry really boot us morally and really give us a drive that we have a partner that is a governmental organization that we can rely on,” she applauded.

“I thank you my brother Meschack for this bold decision to be with us in the ministry, we are looking forward for more engagements and more fruitful projects in our counties.”

“We are optimistic that next year we will do better as a ministry towards food security, am very happy with these items that you brought for us and as a ministry we welcome it”.

