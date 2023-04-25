25th April 2023
Two killed in Torit shootout over marriage disagreement

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 2 hours ago

Aerial view of Torit, the capital of Eastern Equatoria State | Credit | Courtesy

Two people were killed and another is injured when fighting broke out between armed youth over marriage disagreement in Torit County in Eastern Equatoria State, the commissioner has said.

Atari Jacob said the incident occurred in Lowoi Payam on Monday, when marriage delegations from the bride and groom sides did not reach a consensus in negotiation.

Jacob said the misunderstanding later escalated to inter-clan shootout.

As a result, two members of the bride’s side died and another from the same side was injured.

“That conflict erupted between the two villages of Lohirai and Lohilai. It happened yesterday where two people were shot dead and one person is injured,” Commissioner Jacob narrated to Eye Radio.

“The cause of the fighting is that some people were coming for marriage and on the process, there was a misunderstanding among the two communities. I think that is the cause of the conflict.”

“There are two basis of information. It’s likely these people are trying to wrangle over the lady, maybe that side of the bride are not happy with the marriage,” he presumed citing scanty details about the cause of the incident.

The official said police are on the ground investigating the matter.

 

 

 

 

 

25th April 2023

