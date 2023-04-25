25th April 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Govt to form committee on South Sudan-CAR border clashes

Govt to form committee on South Sudan-CAR border clashes

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 15 mins ago

A National Security Council Meeting Chaired by President Salva Kiir, his five deputies and other senior officials at the Office of the President. April 24, 2023. | Photo: PPU.

A high-level security meeting in Juba directed for establishment of a fact-finding committee to investigate the insecurity along South Sudan’s western borders with DR Congo and the Central African Republic.

This comes following reports of clashes between SSPDF and armed groups in the border areas.

On Monday, the Western Equatoria State Police commissioner said three SSPDF soldiers were wounded in clashes with an armed group along the border with the Central Africa Republic.

Albino Utho Mariano said an SSPDF 1st Lieutenant identified as Chol Akec was shot in his right arm during an exchange of gunfire between his forces and the unnamed foreign militia group.

On Monday, a National Security Council meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir and attended by five vice presidents directed the organized forces command to form a committee to find out the crisis in the border area.

“On the issue of border clashes in Western Equatoria, DRC, and CAR, the council has directed the formation of the committee by the Chief of Defense Forces, Inspector General of Police, and other senior officers from other organized forces including the national intelligence to go and find out what it is happening in the border and report to the government,” said Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the Minister of Presidential Affairs on SSBC.

During the closure of a three-day consultative workshop on federalism in Yambio town last Thursday, Governor Alfred Futuyo publicly accused Tambura and Ezo commissioners of supporting armed groups in the neighboring Central African Republic.

He claimed that an SSPDF solider was disarmed and his gun confiscated by a group of armed youth believe to be from Central African Republic on Wednesday last week.

Both commissioners denied the allegations and accused Futuyo of instigating a military operation in a foreign land.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Former army chief Jok Riak survives road ambush 1

Former army chief Jok Riak survives road ambush

Published Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Sudanese Army, RSF agree to 24-hour ceasefire 2

Sudanese Army, RSF agree to 24-hour ceasefire

Published Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Unity State shines in 2022 primary examination results 3

Unity State shines in 2022 primary examination results

Published Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Over 9,000 fleeing Sudan violence arrive in Renk County 4

Over 9,000 fleeing Sudan violence arrive in Renk County

Published Sunday, April 23, 2023

44 suspected robbers arrested in Juba 5

44 suspected robbers arrested in Juba

Published Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt to form committee on South Sudan-CAR border clashes

Published 15 mins ago

Death toll in Kenya starvation cult case climbs to 73

Published 1 hour ago

Sudan’s warring parties agree to 72-hour ceasefire

Published 3 hours ago

WES officials point fingers over border insecurity

Published 3 hours ago

Abdelbagi to forcefully evict illegal occupants of school lands

Published 18 hours ago

Ugandan minister vows to reform ‘deplorable’ prisons after jail

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th April 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!