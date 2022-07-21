Two Eye Radio journalists honored for exceptional reporting

Two Eye Radio journalists have been awarded by the Media Development Institute for their outstanding reporting on Peace, and Gender Based Violence issues.

Charles Wote was honored for his reporting on the Implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, while Michael Daniel was awarded for best reporting on Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

The duo were among the six MDI alumnus decorated during the commemoration of first Alumni Day of the media training center in Juba on Wednesday.

The awards were given on the categories of reporting on Humanitarian, Gender Based Violence (GBV) Health, Peace and Economy.

“I am so excited to receive the MDI Journalism Award 2022 on peace reporting. Peaceful society is what South Sudanese want,” said Charles Wote upon his recognition.

“This great achievement was due to team work and commitment in ensuring our daily highlights on the flight of South Sudan in their quest for a durable peace,” he added.

Media Development Institute is a training wing of the Association for Media Development Institute in South Sudan, or AMDISS).

Since its opened in 2016, the training center has so far graduated around 200 journalists in five cohorts.

Meanwhile, Peter Gatkuoth Chiangjiak Wuor a Freelance Journalist and Silvano Yokwe Alison of EBC were awarded for reporting on humanitarian issues

While Kei Emmanuel Duku was awarded for his reporting on Health and Bida Elly David a reporter for Number 1 Citizen Newspaper was awarded for reporting on Economics issues.

The Alumini Day was organized by the management of the media institute, with support from the USAID through the Shejah Salam program, to celebrate and showcase the work of their students in the media industry.

