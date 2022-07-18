Two boats in fatal crash didn’t have lights on – Police

Two boats that collided north of Bor town had no lights traveling at night, the Police Commissioner in Jonglei has said.

Major General Elia Costa said the accident left one person dead, five injured, and four others yet unaccounted for.

He stated that the two ill-fated boats, loaded with merchandise and people, collided along the Nile near the Jonglei headquarters in Bor town on Saturday.

General Costa revealed that the watercraft had no lights when they crashed into each other at about 10 PM local time.

A child is among those feared dead.

“It was night time and they had no lights …that is why they collided. One was coming from the other side without light while the one from here was also without light. One left Bor here at 4 pm and the distance is very far,” General Elia told Eye Radio on Monday.

General Costa said authorities have cautioned the state boats’ union against allowing boat departures during late hours usually from 4 PM South Sudan time.

“We advised the boat union to fix lights, so they use them at night but some of them are using just the normal torch. We have also advised them not to allow any boat going to a far distance leave after 5 pm,” Major General Elia said.

Jonglei police said it is holding two operators of the boats who were involved in Saturday’s accident.

Accidents are relatively common along the Nile.

Last year, 9 people drowned while 20 others survived after their boat en-route to the Lakes States capsized.