Machar’s party distances itself from Kiir’s roadmap

Last week, a team of four senior government officials submitted a roadmap to President Salva Kiir at the State House J1.

The team comprised the Presidential Advisor Tut Gatluak Manime, Cabinet Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro, Foreign Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng, and Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth.

The draft proposal, pending deliberation by the presidency, was reported to guide the country towards the end of the transitional period and pave the way for a peaceful and credible elections.

Others include the implementation of the security arrangements and the expected graduation of more than 50,000 unified forces.

However, the press secretary in the Office of the First Vice President says, the SPLM-IO has no knowledge of the proposed roadmap submitted to the President.

Puok Both has described the road map as an SPLM-IG-owned document saying it does not represent the views of the other parties to the peace accord.

According to Both, his party was not consulted during the process.

He says the only roadmap for the country is the revitalized peace agreement that was signed by the five political parties.

“First of all, it came to our knowledge about this roadmap in the media, the SPLM-IO didn’t take part in the so-called “roadmap” that was presented to the President, we believed it’s the SPLM-IG roadmap,” Puok said.

“We would like to state that we don’t know anything about the content of that roadmap so that we can have our take or opinion reading that roadmap,

“Until we know then this is where we can respond to it. Whether this is a roadmap for internal arrangement of the SPLM-IG party or what exactly it is, we have no idea.”

So far, the proposed roadmap has not been shared with the public.

On Sunday, the National Democratic Movement criticized the proposed submission of an election roadmap to the presidency as a monopoly of the transitional period by the ruling SPLM party.

NDM similarly regards the roadmap as an SPLM-IG document.