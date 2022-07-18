18th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Machar’s party distances itself from Kiir’s roadmap

Machar’s party distances itself from Kiir’s roadmap

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 44 mins ago

Puok Both, Press Secretary in the Office of the First Vice President. Courtesy

The SPLM-IO has said the draft proposal of a road map submitted to President Kiir for completion of the remaining tasks in the 2018 peace deal does not represent the views of the parties.

Last week, a team of four senior government officials submitted a roadmap to President Salva Kiir at the State House J1.

The team comprised the Presidential Advisor Tut Gatluak Manime, Cabinet Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro, Foreign Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng, and Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth.

The draft proposal, pending deliberation by the presidency, was reported to guide the country towards the end of the transitional period and pave the way for a peaceful and credible elections.

Others include the implementation of the security arrangements and the expected graduation of more than 50,000 unified forces.

However, the press secretary in the Office of the First Vice President says, the SPLM-IO has no knowledge of the proposed roadmap submitted to the President.

Puok Both has described the road map as an SPLM-IG-owned document saying it does not represent the views of the other parties to the peace accord.

According to Both, his party was not consulted during the process.

He says the only roadmap for the country is the revitalized peace agreement that was signed by the five political parties.

“First of all, it came to our knowledge about this roadmap in the media, the SPLM-IO didn’t take part in the so-called “roadmap” that was presented to the President, we believed it’s the SPLM-IG roadmap,” Puok said.

“We would like to state that we don’t know anything about the content of that roadmap so that we can have our take or opinion reading that roadmap,

“Until we know then this is where we can respond to it. Whether this is a roadmap for internal arrangement of the SPLM-IG party or what exactly it is, we have no idea.”

So far, the proposed roadmap has not been shared with the public.

On Sunday, the National Democratic Movement criticized the proposed submission of an election roadmap to the presidency as a monopoly of the transitional period by the ruling SPLM party.

NDM similarly regards the roadmap as an SPLM-IG document.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan 1

Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan

Published Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded 2

Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235 3

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off 4

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off

Published Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Kiir’s office made ‘false’ claims about dredging machines – Machar 5

Kiir’s office made ‘false’ claims about dredging machines – Machar

Published Friday, July 15, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two boats in fatal crash didn’t have lights on – Police

Published 10 mins ago

Machar’s party distances itself from Kiir’s roadmap

Published 44 mins ago

Teen killed in gang-related shooting in Nyakuron

Published 1 hour ago

Juba County Commissioner apologizes over Kubri-Haboba violence

Published 2 hours ago

Researchers advise govt to develop long-term water policy

Published 5 hours ago

Death toll from tribal clashes in Sudan’s Blue Nile rises to 60: Authorities

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.