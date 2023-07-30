“We don’t have sanitary pads, mosquito nets” says Aweil female inmate

Female Inmates in Aweil Central Prison are complaining of poor living conditions citing a lack of menstrual pads, inadequate food, and poor hygiene.

They also told Eye Radio’s reporter they do not have mosquito nets to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

According to some of them, they have been suffering from malaria and other illnesses without treatment due to a lack of drugs.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old convict Abuk Deng says the female prisoners do not have access to menstrual pads.

“The situation is affecting us her, women have periods and we don’t have always, we don’t move,”

Meanwhile, inmate PPhilip Tong decries the general situation in the prison saying: “We have a very terrible hygiene here in prison, there are no soaps, we have no good hospital and the one we have has no drugs for a lot of Malaria cases,

“We have a lot of people who need mosquito nets and even things to sleep on is not there in Aweil prison, said Philip Tong, one of the inmates describes their situation as terribl,” he added.

When contacted, the Director of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State Prison Service confirmed the dire condition in the prison.

Major General Valentino Wol Kon is urging partners to support the prison and equip it with farming tools and logistics to produce food for the institution.

“I urge my partners if possible to support my prison through mobility, and give material or tools that can make me work and not ask anybody fort food because I can use my power because I have the manpower,

“I have one thousand and something prisoners, and when I have mobility, I will send them to the different camp sites to go produce foods for themselves.”