Trade Union urges govt support for women entrepreneurs on Labour Day

As South Sudan marks Labour Day, the South Sudan Trade Union is calling on the government to introduce microfinance initiatives to help women start and grow small businesses.

The appeal comes at a time when both civil servants and informal workers are struggling with low wages, high living costs, and the economic uncertainty exacerbated by inflation.

Meling Mary Mogga, the Secretary for Women and Child Affairs at the South Sudan Trade Union, highlighted the significant challenges faced by workers, particularly women, due to low government salaries and the lack of financial support for entrepreneurship.

“We, the workers, face many challenges, including low salaries for government employees, which negatively impact families,” said Meling Mary Mogga.

“I wish women were financially supported to own businesses in the markets, but no money is allocated for this purpose. Therefore, I appeal to the government to find a way to support women through debt to establish their businesses,” she stated.

Meling pointed out that while many women engage in informal trading, selling products from their doorsteps, they often cannot register their businesses or access loans because they lack the necessary funds to meet government requirements.

“There are some women who sell products in front of their homes, but they do not have enough money to register and complete the procedures required by the government, such as obtaining a certificate to practice their trade. It is difficult for them to succeed or obtain loans because of this lack of registration and resources,” she added.

She urged the government to consider introducing penny-rolling or microcredit schemes to provide small loans, which would empower women and improve livelihoods at the community level.

“I appeal to the government to find a way to help them,” Meling concluded, stressing the importance of accessible financial support for women to thrive in business and contribute to the nation’s economic recovery.

Meling spoke to Eye Radio on the morning of Labour Day, as the South Sudan Trade Union commemorated the occasion alongside the global observance of International Labour Day.

