Kiir marks Labour Day with pledge to civil servants on pay and conditions

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 hour ago

President Salva Kiir - courtesy of Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has pledged to improve working conditions for civil servants and ensure the timely payment of their salaries, acknowledging the difficult circumstances they continue to face.

In a statement marking International Labour Day, President Kiir praised the resilience and commitment of public workers, saying their perseverance in the face of economic hardship is both admirable and essential to the country’s progress.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all the hardworking men and women of South Sudan,” the President said in a statement seen by Eye Radio. “Your tireless efforts and unwavering dedication to the growth, development, and stability of our beloved nation.”

President Kiir reassured civil servants of the government’s commitment to salary reform and pledged to implement sustainable measures that will strengthen the public service sector.

He also expressed gratitude to the diplomatic community, UN agencies, international organizations, and NGOs for their ongoing contributions to peacebuilding, humanitarian assistance, and national development.

“Your continued support and cooperations to peacebuilding, humanitarian response, and national development are instrumental as we move forward in the spirit of partnership and mutual respect.”

The President encouraged citizens to use Labour Day as an opportunity for reflection—on the country’s journey so far and the shared responsibility to build a future marked by peace, economic growth, and social justice.

He concluded by calling for national unity guided by the principles of dignity, accountability, and collective responsibility.

