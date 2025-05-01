Insecurity hinders verification of cantonment sites, says Gen. Kuol

Senior Presidential Adviser and Chairperson of the National Transitional Committee (NTC), Gen. Kuol Manyang, has stated that ongoing insecurity and unresolved political disagreements are making it difficult for verification teams to access cantonment sites and training centres.

During a meeting with the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) on Wednesday, April 30, Gen. Kuol highlighted ongoing tensions and violence in areas such as Nasir, emphasizing that verification efforts cannot proceed without security assurances from the Defense Board Committee.

“The security situation is not passable at the moment due to the insecurity caused by ongoing disagreements,” Gen. Kuol told the committee.

“In places like Nasir, where fighting continues, it will be very difficult for the team to access and verify the cantonment areas and training centres.”

“We are still waiting for the Defense Board Committee to brief us on the situation—what is accessible and what is not—so we can make the necessary preparations.”

He added that any move to deploy verification teams without a security assessment would be premature and potentially dangerous.

Meanwhile, during the same meeting, the RJMEC reported that it had continued engagement with the government on its strategic proposal, with a particular focus on the unification of forces under Chapter 2 of the revitalized peace agreement.

RJMEC acknowledged that the process of force unification has faced significant delays and logistical hurdles.

However, the government reiterated its commitment to an inclusive and comprehensive implementation process, highlighting the need for constructive political dialogue and national reconciliation to move the peace agenda forward.

