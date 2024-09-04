4th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Torit mother shoots self dead after son drowns

Torit mother shoots self dead after son drowns

Author: Sebit Patrick | Published: 5 hours ago

Aerial view of Torit, the capital of Eastern Equatoria State | Credit | Courtesy

A young mother used her husband’s gun to commit suicide after her 8-year-old son reportedly drowned in a river in Torit County of Eastern Equatoria State, the commissioner said.

Christopher Caesar said the deceased, identified as Mary Ikus, was working at her farm on Sunday afternoon – when she heard her drowning son screaming for help.

Mr. Ceasar narrated that the woman rushed to the scene but failed to rescue the boy who was carried away by the strong current at Isalaro River in Imurok Payam.

Failing to process the incident, the woman ultimately broke into her husband’s armory and used his firearm to blow herself.

“The kid was playing along the river, and suddenly fell in the river, and the water took him,” Ceasar said.

“When the mother noticed her son was flown by the river, she ran, but unfortunately, she could not rescue the kid. So she decided to commit suicide. She took a gun and shot herself.”

The commissioner revealed that the body of the boy was recovered on Monday and was taken for post-mortem.

Commssioner Caesar warned Torit residents against residing along the riverbanks and urged protection of children from the river amid heavy downpour.

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia 1

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia

Published August 29, 2024

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference 2

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference

Published August 29, 2024

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers 3

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers

Published September 1, 2024

South Sudan currency loses 70% of value since Jan, many risk starvation: OCHA 4

South Sudan currency loses 70% of value since Jan, many risk starvation: OCHA

Published August 31, 2024

US imposes visa restrictions on South Sudanese officials over aid blockage 5

US imposes visa restrictions on South Sudanese officials over aid blockage

Published August 30, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘It’s a lie!’: Occupants of alleged police land deny demanding $10B compensation

Published 1 hour ago

US donates mpox test kits to South Sudan’s Public Health Laboratory

Published 2 hours ago

Parliament wants oil-for-development initiative suspended to pay salaries

Published 3 hours ago

Govt seeks ways to address gangsterism, create youth opportunities

Published 4 hours ago

Nunu forms committee to probe alleged malpractices in telecom companies

Published 5 hours ago

Torit mother shoots self dead after son drowns

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.