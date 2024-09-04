Torit mother shoots self dead after son drowns

A young mother used her husband’s gun to commit suicide after her 8-year-old son reportedly drowned in a river in Torit County of Eastern Equatoria State, the commissioner said.

Christopher Caesar said the deceased, identified as Mary Ikus, was working at her farm on Sunday afternoon – when she heard her drowning son screaming for help.

Mr. Ceasar narrated that the woman rushed to the scene but failed to rescue the boy who was carried away by the strong current at Isalaro River in Imurok Payam.

Failing to process the incident, the woman ultimately broke into her husband’s armory and used his firearm to blow herself.

“The kid was playing along the river, and suddenly fell in the river, and the water took him,” Ceasar said.

“When the mother noticed her son was flown by the river, she ran, but unfortunately, she could not rescue the kid. So she decided to commit suicide. She took a gun and shot herself.”

The commissioner revealed that the body of the boy was recovered on Monday and was taken for post-mortem.

Commssioner Caesar warned Torit residents against residing along the riverbanks and urged protection of children from the river amid heavy downpour.

