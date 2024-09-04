Nunu forms committee to probe alleged malpractices in telecom companies

The National Parliament speaker has formed a nine-member committee to investigate allegations of malpractices in telecommunication companies including excessive charges on subscribers in the country.

This decision came after MP Juol Nhomngek presented a motion concerning the reports that telecom networks are abnormally increasing the cost of their services.

While tabling the motion in August, Hon. Nhomngek, said the alleged wrongdoings have had a major setback on the socio-economic welfare of the population.

The motion explained that the high charges for internet and other communication services creates barriers to public awareness, making it difficult for people to access accurate and timely information.

The legislature then resolved to form a technical committee to investigate alleged malpractices, including the high cost of communication and alleged exploitation of domestic workers.

Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba formed the committee on Tuesday, chaired by Hon. Mary Nyaulang Reth from SPLM and deputized by Hon. Paul Baba Ezbon from SPLM-IO.

According to the announcement, the committee is expected to submit its findings in two weeks’ time.

“I, Rt. Hon. Jemma Nunu Kumba, Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, do hereby constitute and form the committee to investigate malpractices within the telecommunication network companies in the Republic of South Sudan,” Nunu announced.

“The committee should be composed of Hon. Mary Nyaulang, Chairperson (SPLM), and Hon. Paul Baba Ezbon, Deputy Chairperson (SPLM-IO). The committee should report back to the August house within 14 days from the date of this order.”

Due to the impact of the catastrophic inflation in the country, telecommunication companies have been adjusting their service fees with the ever-changing exchange rate. The firms make such adjustments in consultation with the government’s communication agency; the National Communication Authority (NCA).

On August 1, 2024, MTN South Sudan, Zain South Sudan and Digitel implemented the second phase of tariff adjustment that increases mobile airtime and internet data bundles, in line with the current exchange rate.

The firms said the adjustment is essential to ensure continued investment in cutting-edge technology, network reliability and enhanced customer service.

The leading telecommunication networks announced the first implementation a three-phase increment of mobile tariff rates in September 15 2022, as guided by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

