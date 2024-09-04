Nagero commissioner suspends cashier over missing 18 million pounds

Nagero commissioner in Western Equatoria State has suspended the County Education Cashier over the disappearance of 18 million pounds intended to pay teacher’s salaries for the month of October 2023.

In the order issued on Tuesday, Gabriel Ferdinand Mvolo said the cashier failed to provide accountability in the disappearance of the 18 million pounds intended to pay teachers’ salaries after nearly 10 month of delay.

He has then suspended Mr. Peter John Mungo for three months with half pay with immediate effect from Tuesday.

Commissioner Mvolo said Mr. Mungo withdrew 18 million pounds which were intended for teaching staff in Nagero.

According to him, the cashier has not provided accountability or refunded the money while some teachers complain about the delayed incentives.

The commissioner said the suspension is in compliance with an order from the State Governor who directed his office to suspend the cashier.

“The order came from the governor regarding the 18 million. The governor yesterday told me to suspend the cashier because up to now, there is no accountability about it,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“Since it was an order, I had to comply with it. I was just on the ground to do what is asked. The problem was they withdrew the money. According to the statement of the bank. They withdrew 18 million which is supposed to pay all the schools in Nagero County.”

The commissioner could not explain how many schools and teachers were supposed to receive the missing cash.

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach Mr. Peter John Mungo for comment on his side of the story were not successful as his phone number was not reachable by the time of this publication.

