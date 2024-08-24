Three schools submerged as Terekeka gets flooded

Terekeka County commissioner has said at least three primary schools have been closed and thousands affected by intensifying flood in the area.

George Wani says flood has swept across six Payams in the area with women, children and the elderly being the most affected.

The areas most affected include Nyori, Muni, Terekeka, Gemeze, Mangalla North and Tombek Payams.

“Total number of people affected is 8,895. Women, Children and the elderly are the most affected,” said the county official.



He said the three affected private primary schools are in Nyori and Muni payams with several farm lands destroyed and 26 livestock killed in the flooding.

“We have 113 fedans affected by the floods and 26 livestock died. there are also 3 schools in the areas of Nyori and Muni which were submerged in the floods and now the children cannot go to school.”

Commissioner Wani further adds that the affected population have currently moved to higher grounds.

He said the flood-displaced population are lacking shelter and medical service and urged for humanitarian assistance.

“They (displaced persons) are still in the Payams but moved to higher grounds. They (IDPs) need assistance such as tents to set up temporary shelters.

“We appeal to humanitarian organizations to assist. There is also Malaria and Typhoid diseases among the populations they also need medical supplies,” he added.

Flood expected impact

In late June, an independent data provider warned that more than 3 million people would be impacted by a major flood event in South Sudan in the second half of 2024, many of whom will need humanitarian assistance.

IMPACT Initiatives said by September and October, when floodwaters have peaked, relief actors will grapple with a scenario in which more than three million people are affected and 2.4 million need aid.

According to the IGAD climate center (ICPAC), the current rainy season in the Greater Lakes region indicates potential increase in volumes of water in rivers and lakes in Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and DRC.

Already thousands have been displaced in low land communities along the Nile river bank ranging from Juba County through Terekeka, Jonglei all the way to Renk in Upper Nile states.

Far off states such as Unity state and Norther Bahr el Ghazal states are experiencing flash floods as well – mainly attributed to over flow of tributary rivers and poor drainage system.

This week, the Ministries of Health and Water and Irrigation urged communities along the River bank to evacuate as the nile filled to the brim, warning of potential damages to the residents.