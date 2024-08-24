24th August 2024
Official still bitter with Nzara, Mundri East 100% failure in S.4 exams

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 3 hours ago

WES education minister to crackdown on parents keeping children off school Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: July 1, 2022 Share with friends: Facebook twitter Western Equatoria State Education Minister Grace Apollo Musa at her office in Yambio. [Photo: Radio Tamazuj]

Western Equatoria State Minister of Education calls on Nzara and Mundri East counties to commit to education, citing the unpleasing 100 percent failures of the two counties in S4 2023/24 academic year results.

Grace Apollo says she is not happy with the senior four results which ruled out all the candidates who sat in the two counties from university admissions.

72 students inclduing 18 girls and 54 boys sat from Nzara County meanwhile 24 students including 5 girls and 19 boys from Mundri East have all failed the academic year examination.

Grace states that this is the first time the state has counties failing the national examination completely.

“I’m not happy to see the results of Nzara, how comes all the school failed, likewise Mundri East.Mvolo managed, out of 24 only 3 students passed. This one show that there is no commitment. Let then be committed.

However, she blames teachers and the students for not committing themselves in studies.

“They have to make sure this time they give the best of their knowledge to the learners, and learners also to be revising all the time instead of going to shows and video places. They should concentrate on their books.

Grace Apollo asked the two counties to let their students re-sit the 2024 senior four academic year examination.

“I’m appealing to the parents to let these students sit again. And from now, they should be concentrating on their reading and let them read hard so that they  make it.

She called upon the students to start preparing ahead of the examination in December.

It is not too late, let them come back and re-sit the examination. This is my advice, and I’m sure it will not happen because it had not happened before.”

It’s not only in the two counties where students failed the exams, nearly have of the more than 45000 candidates have not qualified for tertiary education, according to General Education Ministry.

