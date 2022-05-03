Three die in separate weekend-incidents in Juba, police say

At least 3 people have died in separate incidents in Juba town over the weekend.



The first incident occurred on Saturday when a police officer guarding a bank shot three teenagers who allegedly tried to confiscate his gun by force.

One of them died while being taken to hospital from a gunshot wound and the two others are under treatment.

This is according to police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin.

He says the victims belonged to gang group known as “Niggas” who had gathered at the Nyakuron Cultural Center for a private party.

They were reportedly involved in a fight when they escaped from the party.

On their way, they found a police officer and tried to take his weapon, but the police shot at them.

“On 30th they (Niggas) were celebrating and having a party in Nyakuron Cultural Center after the party they departed,” Gen. Justine narrates to Eye Radio.

“When they were on their way to their respected places they came across police who were guarding a bank then they attacked the police and tried to snatch the gun from him.

“The police tried to defend himself and shot some bullets in the air when he couldn’t to defend himself, he shot three of them, one died and the other two were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.”

Daniel Justin said the police have arrested the officer who shot the three boys and he is under investigations.

Of the second incident, General Justin says a young man was killed by unidentified gunmen at the checkpoint area along Juba-Yei road.

The unnamed man was reportedly shot while coming out from the Protection of Civilian Site in Juba.

The motive of the killing is not known, but the PoC site is guarded by the South Sudan National Police Service.

The latest incident occurred in Gudele residential area when a man took his life on Sunday.

The circumstances that led to his decision are still unknown.

Daniel Justin says, the police are conducting investigations into the incidents.

