WPFD 2022: US calls for protection of journalists, media houses in S. Sudan

WPFD 2022: US calls for protection of journalists, media houses in S. Sudan

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Ambassador David Renz, the Charge' de' Affairs at the Embassy in Juba, South Sudan - Credit: U.S Embassy in Juba

The US Embassy in Juba has called on the media authority to redouble its effort in protecting journalists and media houses in the country.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Embassy says, allowing the press to operate unhindered is central to achieving a fair, free, credible, and democratic election.

According to David Renz, the Charge’ de’ Affairs at the Embassy, South Sudan is at the crossroads of a critical transition in the implementation of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.

He urged the media regulatory body to protect journalists and media houses during a time such as this.

“At this critical point in South Sudan’s history, I urge the Media Authority to redouble its efforts to ensure journalists can perform their responsibilities in a safe, protected environment,” the statement partly reads.

“I urge all sectors of society to support the nation’s media organizations in their struggles against censorship, intimidation, unlawful arrests, and extralegal suspension of independent radio stations.”

Ambassador Renz further urged the government to play their part by guaranteeing free access to information and not interfering with journalists’ reporting.

He equally called on journalists to apply the highest code of conduct, ethics, and professionalism in investigating and reporting.

This year’s theme for the World Press Freedom day is “Journalism Under Digital Siege”.

The theme is intended to highlight the multiple ways in which surveillance and digitally mediated attacks endanger journalists and journalism.

 

 

 

