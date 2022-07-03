TEXT: Pope’s message to South Sudan and DRC

Video Message of the Holy Father

To the Peoples of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Republic of South Sudan

July 02, 2022

Dear brothers and sisters of the Democratic Republic of Congo and of the Republic of South Sudan. Greetings!

As you know, today I should have started a pilgrimage for peace and reconciliation in your lands. The Lord knows how great is my regret at having had to postpone this very desired and awaited visit. But let us not lose faith but cultivate the hope of meeting soon, as soon as it will be possible.

I would like to tell you that, in these weeks especially, I carry you in my heart more than ever before. I carry within me, in my prayer, the sufferings that you have experienced for such a long time.

I think of the Democratic Republic of Congo, of the exploitation, violence, insecurity and suffering, particularly in the East of the Country, where protracted armed conflict is causing innumerable and dramatic suffering exacerbated by the indifference and convenience of many.

And my thoughts go to South Sudan, to the cry for peace by its people, who, tired of violence, await for concrete facts from the process of national reconciliation to which I desire to contribute, not alone, but taking ecumenical pilgrimage together with two dear brothers: the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Dear friends Congolese and South Sudanese, in these moments words are not sufficient to convey the closeness which I would like to express and the affection which I feel for you.

I would like to say to you: do not let yourselves be deprived of hope! Do not let yourselves be deprived of hope! You are so dear to me, think of how more precious and loved you are in the eyes of God who never ignores all who place their hope in Him.

You have a great mission, all of you, beginning with the political authorities: that of turning the page to open new paths, the paths of reconciliation, paths of forgiveness, paths of serene coexistence and development.

It is a mission to assume looking together to the future, to the many young people who populate your flourishing and wounded lands, filling them with light and future.

They dream and deserve to see these dreams realized and to see days of peace. For their sake, it is necessary to lay down arms, overcome resentment and write new pages of brotherhood.

I would like to say to tell you one more thing: the tears that you pour on the earth and the prayers that you raise to heaven are not useless. The consolation of God will come, because He has “plans of peace and not of destruction” (Jer. 29:11). I am waiting to meet you soon and I ask for His peace to descend into your hearts.

As I am longing to see your faces, and to feel at home in your lively Christian communities, to embrace you all with my presence and to bless your lands, my prayer intensifies day by day and likewise my affection for you and your peoples.

From my heart, I bless you and I ask you also to continue praying for me.

Thank you for your prayers!

Pope Francis

