3rd July 2022
Charges against bodyguard of Juba Commissioner converted from rape to harassment

Police have converted charges against the bodyguard of Juba County Commissioner from rape to sexual harassment, after medical report suggested the 14-year-old girl was only tempered with and not defiled.

Last month, the personal protection officer of Commissioner Charles Joseph Wani was held at Munuki Police Station over allegations he sexually assaulted a minor.

The man was arrested after a family alleged he sneaked out with the girl in his neighborhood before dumping her near a clinic.

Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justine said the unnamed suspect who was held in police custody over the allegations of rape has been bailed out.

According to Gen. Daniel Justin, a medical report suggested the officer tempered with the girl but did not rape or defile her.

“The medical report did not indicate a case of rape. Therefore, the charge will be converted from rape to harassment Even the victim denied the assault,” said the police official.

“All procedures were carried out according to the doctor’s report and in the presence of a sign language interpreter,” Gen. Justin added.

However, he stands to be face sexual assault charges.

“A complaint was opened against him, and he was arrested and investigated. He is currently released on bail and the file will be transferred to the court and he will appear before the court.”

According to the Court of Criminal Procedure Act article 124, a suspect can be bailed out when there is no substantial evidence, or if the crime is not related to murder.

It also prohibits bailing out of a crime punishable by a jail term starting from eight years.

 

 

 

 

