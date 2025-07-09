Ten years later, Raja County returns to Independence Day celebration with three-day festivities

Authorities in Raja County, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, say the area will host three days of celebrations to mark South Sudan’s 14th independence anniversary for the first official commemoration in a decade.

This is according to the County Commissioner, Adyson Arkangelo.

He said that despite the economic challenges facing the country and the hardship in Raja, the county authorities and local communities have mobilized enough resources to organize the celebrations.

Arkangelo explained that the area has not witnessed any official Independence Day celebrations for the past ten years.

He said the three-day celebration will include political speeches on the first day, sports activities on the second day, and cultural performances on the third day.

Commissioner Arkangelo spoke to Eye Radio from Raja this morning.

“As Raja people, we have special understanding for these celebrations because during civil war Raja went for nine or ten years without celebrating this day officially. That we have set this day as the special day for the people of Raja as well as entire people of South Sudan who are in Raja now to celebrate together and our celebration will continue for three days,” explained Arkangelo.

“Day one as the official will be for political celebrations and official speeches, day two will be for sports celebrations, and day three for cultural celebrations,” he added.

In his message to the public, Commissioner Arkangelo urged the people of Raja to promote peace and unity.

“My message is to all the states and 69 counties and three administrative areas that let us keep this stability and peace that is exist now in South Sudan. We are sending the message of peace and love to all South Sudanese who are living in Raja County that our message is the message for peace and unity.”

Raja County (sometimes spelled Raga County) is located in the northwestern corner of South Sudan in Western Bahr el-Ghazal State.

It borders Wau County to the southeast, Aweil Centre, North and East counties of Northern Bahr el-Ghazal State to the east, and a small part of Tambura County in Western Equatoria State to the far south.

It also has long international borders with the Central African Republic to the west and Sudan to the north.

