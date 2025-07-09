VP Bol Mel urges unity, pride in Independence Day message

Vice President Dr Benjamin Bol Mel has called on the public to embrace the spirit of a nation that is rising, bold, proud, and full of promise.

In his Independence Day message, Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, who is also the chair of the Economic Cluster, says the flag of South Sudan is flying high as a proud salute to the courage, patriotism, and unity of the people.

“We honour Dr. John Garang de Mabior, H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit and all the freedom heroes and heroines whose sacrifice won us the right to call this land our own,” he said.

Dr. Bol described the journey of the South Sudanese people as not easy, but said they are a resilient people.

He added that from the banks of the Nile to every village across the country, the drums of hope should beat louder.

South Sudan became the world’s newest country on July 9, 2011, following decades of conflict with Sudan.

On that historic day, thousands took to the streets of Juba and other towns, waving flags and chanting “freedom.”

Celebrations have since dampened due to years of conflict and instability, with commemorations of the national day largely subdued in the capital,Juba, in recent years.

In 2022, Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information and Communication, Michael Makuei Lueth, announced that the government would not hold any public gatherings to celebrate Independence Day, citing a lack of funds.

