10th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   U.S. Secretary of State reaffirms ties with South Sudan

U.S. Secretary of State reaffirms ties with South Sudan

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 17 hours ago

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said Washington ‘will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation’ - Photo: AAP

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has reaffirmed the enduring friendship between the American people and the people of South Sudan—a relationship he said began decades before South Sudan’s independence in 2011.

In a message shared on July 9th via the official Facebook page of the U.S. Embassy in Juba, Mr. Rubio extended his best wishes to the people of South Sudan on behalf of the Government of the United States.

He stated: “We reaffirm the friendship between the people of our two countries, which began decades before South Sudan’s independence in 2011. We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure a more peaceful and prosperous future that benefits the people of both our countries.”

South Sudan descended into conflict just over two years after achieving independence. Despite the signing of two peace agreements, lasting peace and stability remain elusive.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India 1

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India

Published July 4, 2025

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details 2

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details

Published July 4, 2025

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach 3

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach

Published July 4, 2025

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan 4

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan

Published July 4, 2025

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal 5

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal

Published July 4, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unity State Governor vows tougher action against community destabilisers

Published 7 hours ago

Rise above tribe, build the nation – Kiir tells youth

Published 7 hours ago

Pupil enrolment exceeds classroom capacity in Yei River County

Published 7 hours ago

2025 Independence Day: Kiir vows ceasefire, R-ARCSS implementation

Published 9 hours ago

Western Equatoria leader moves office to troubled Tambura County

Published 10 hours ago

Human rights advocate raises alarm over US deportees in South Sudan

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.