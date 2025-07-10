You are here: Home | National News | News | U.S. Secretary of State reaffirms ties with South Sudan
The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has reaffirmed the enduring friendship between the American people and the people of South Sudan—a relationship he said began decades before South Sudan’s independence in 2011.
In a message shared on July 9th via the official Facebook page of the U.S. Embassy in Juba, Mr. Rubio extended his best wishes to the people of South Sudan on behalf of the Government of the United States.
He stated: “We reaffirm the friendship between the people of our two countries, which began decades before South Sudan’s independence in 2011. We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure a more peaceful and prosperous future that benefits the people of both our countries.”
South Sudan descended into conflict just over two years after achieving independence. Despite the signing of two peace agreements, lasting peace and stability remain elusive.
