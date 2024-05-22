Tambura: Army commander orders troops into barracks

The commander of disarmament force in Tambura County of Western Equatoria has directed all organized forces without assignment in the area to return to their positions or face arrest.

Maj Gen James Akech Adam led a delegation to Tambura to carry out disarmament and restore peace after deadly violence allegedly involving elements from the security forces.

Renewed inter-communal violence claimed dozens of lives, led to abductions and created widespread instability and forced thousands to seek refuge in UN camps.

Gen Akech ordered all organized forces including the SSPDF, Wildlife, National Security and opposition forces not assigned to the area to return to their garrisons.

He warned that after the disarmament, the security forces will commence a crackdown on soldiers in military uniform and holding guns in the restive area.

“I want to tell the organized forces; we don’t want any soldier here. If you are from the SSPDF, Police, Wildlife, National Security or SPLA IO who have no assignment here, we don’t want you here,” he said.

“Each and every one should report to their places of assignment, don’t stay in the midst of the people and create problems. This is what I want to tell you.”

“If you have a son or daughter at home wearing military uniform and having a gun and doesn’t want to report to his or her place of assignment, tell them so that when we are done with disarmament, we will crack down on the soldiers.”

The army spokesperson said in May 17, 2024, that orders have been given to arrest individuals and soldiers from both the SPLA-IO and SSPDF who were involved in the conflict in Tambura.

Following the violence, the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said it has deployed additional 76 peacekeepers to reinforce its peacekeeping base, protect displaced families, and boost patrols in the area.

It said more than 13,000 people have sought sanctuary at a displacement camp outside an UN temporary base and 4,000 have arrived at another site in Tambura town.

