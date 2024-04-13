13th April 2024
Sweden pledges $2.9 million for refugees, returnees from Sudan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation Diana Janse. (-)

The government of Sweden has announced 2.9 million US dollars in assistance to the UN refugee agency UNHCR to support the humanitarian needs of refugees and returnees arriving from war-torn Sudan.

Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation, Diana Janse announced the donation during a meeting with the South Sudan Minister of Foreign Affairs in Juba on Friday.

Ms Janse said the year-long conflict in Sudan has triggered a humanitarian catastrophe for millions of civilians who have fled across borders for safety and assistance.

She commended the South Sudan government’s efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Sudan as well as for opening its doors to refugees and asylum seekers.

“We discussed various issues of bilateral concern, and we confirmed the excellent bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Sweden and the Republic of South Sudan,” she said.

“I warmly welcomed South Sudan’s engagement in trying to end the armed conflict in Sudan which has led to devastating consequences for millions of civilians and is turning Sudan’s humanitarian crisis into a full-blown catastrophe.”

Speaking to the media, the European diplomat also emphasized the role of UNHCR in helping refugees and displaced people across the region.

“We are a key partner to UNHCR, and it does critical work here to help refugees and displace people in the region.”

“I’m proud to have announced today an additional 2.9 million US dollars in funding for units’ response here in South Sudan.”

Since the start of the conflict in April 2023, more than eight million people, half of them children, have been displaced in Sudan.

Around 600,000 of them have taken refuge in South Sudan, according to the UN, which estimates that around 1,500 new arrivals turn up in the country every day.

Sweden is one of the top contributors to UNHCR’s response in South Sudan, having contributed USD 1.4 million in 2023.

This funding enables UNHCR to continue providing life-saving assistance to refugees, refugee returnees, internally displaced people, and third-country nationals in South Sudan.

 

 

 

 

