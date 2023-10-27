27th October 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Sudan’s RSF captures Nyala in fierce fighting with army

Sudan’s RSF captures Nyala in fierce fighting with army

Author : | Published: 9 hours ago

Fighters of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drive an armoured vehicle in southern Khartoum, on May 25, 2023 (AFP)

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reportedly taken control of the country’s second largest city, Nyala, from the army on Thursday, after days of intense fighting in the Darfur region.

One eyewitness told a major news outlet that residents were celebrating because they hoped it meant an end to the violence in the South Darfur State.

The fighting has forced more than 670,000 people to flee their homes, the city’s hospitals have been destroyed, and bodies are said to be lining the streets, BBC reported.

According to Sudan Tribune news agency, the RSF has deployed heavily in Nyala since the beginning of October, mobilizing thousands of tribal fighters from Central, West, and East Darfur to support them in overthrowing the army leadership in South Darfur.

The fall of Nyala comes as the powerful military factions involved in months of fighting for power, were set to resume peace talks in Saudi’s coastal city of Jeddah, with a further South Sudan-mediated sideline meeting to be held in Juba.

The army has not commented on its defeat in Nyala.

A statement issued by the RSF spokesman and cited by Sudan Tribune, alleges that their forces had inflicted heavy losses on the army, with more than 2,000 killed and numerous military vehicles destroyed.

BBC also understands that high-ranking army generals, including the head of the military in Nyala, were killed in battle a few weeks ago.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Fresh test shows Uganda maize rejected by S. Sudan has cancer-causing chemical 1

Fresh test shows Uganda maize rejected by S. Sudan has cancer-causing chemical

Published Saturday, October 21, 2023

SPLA-IO, SSOA troops ditched from salary as SSPDF colleagues pocket month’s wage 2

SPLA-IO, SSOA troops ditched from salary as SSPDF colleagues pocket month’s wage

Published Monday, October 23, 2023

Second phase of Juba-Bahr el Ghazal Highway construction begins 3

Second phase of Juba-Bahr el Ghazal Highway construction begins

Published Sunday, October 22, 2023

World Bank to procure biometric payment system for S. Sudan gov’t – Dr Bak 4

World Bank to procure biometric payment system for S. Sudan gov’t – Dr Bak

Published Wednesday, October 25, 2023

6 diaspora political parties form alliance, ready to name candidate for 2024 polls 5

6 diaspora political parties form alliance, ready to name candidate for 2024 polls

Published Saturday, October 21, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan Law Society launches project to safeguard gender equality

Published 4 hours ago

Sudan peace talks resume in Jeddah with limited goals

Published 4 hours ago

Governor Odhok urges ‘peace and love’ to reign in Upper Nile

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan, Rwanda police chiefs sign deal to train officers

Published 7 hours ago

Finance minister warns money lenders against fraudulent interest rates

Published 7 hours ago

U.S. envoy urges increased govt response to dire humanitarian crisis

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th October 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!