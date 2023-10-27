Sudan’s RSF captures Nyala in fierce fighting with army

The fall of Nyala comes as the powerful military factions involved in months of fighting for power, were set to resume peace talks in Saudi’s coastal city of Jeddah, with a further South Sudan-mediated sideline meeting to be held in Juba.

The army has not commented on its defeat in Nyala.

A statement issued by the RSF spokesman and cited by Sudan Tribune, alleges that their forces had inflicted heavy losses on the army, with more than 2,000 killed and numerous military vehicles destroyed.

BBC also understands that high-ranking army generals, including the head of the military in Nyala, were killed in battle a few weeks ago.