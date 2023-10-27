Sudan’s RSF captures Nyala in fierce fighting with army

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reportedly taken control of the country’s second largest city, Nyala, from the army on Thursday, after days of intense fighting in the Darfur region.
One eyewitness told a major news outlet that residents were celebrating because they hoped it meant an end to the violence in the South Darfur State.
The fighting has forced more than 670,000 people to flee their homes, the city’s hospitals have been destroyed, and bodies are said to be lining the streets, BBC reported.
According to Sudan Tribune news agency, the RSF has deployed heavily in Nyala since the beginning of October, mobilizing thousands of tribal fighters from Central, West, and East Darfur to support them in overthrowing the army leadership in South Darfur.
The fall of Nyala comes as the powerful military factions involved in months of fighting for power, were set to resume peace talks in Saudi’s coastal city of Jeddah, with a further South Sudan-mediated sideline meeting to be held in Juba.
The army has not commented on its defeat in Nyala.
A statement issued by the RSF spokesman and cited by Sudan Tribune, alleges that their forces had inflicted heavy losses on the army, with more than 2,000 killed and numerous military vehicles destroyed.
BBC also understands that high-ranking army generals, including the head of the military in Nyala, were killed in battle a few weeks ago.
