Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years

Authors: Michael Daniel | | Published: 9 hours ago

A ferry pictured on the Nile at Kosti of the Sudan's White Nile State. |File photo.

South Sudan and Sudan have announced the reopening of the Nile river transport route in Kosti town of the White Nile State yesterday.

The strategic river transport resumes after eleven years of closure due to the border dispute that culminated into the brief 2012 Heglig war.

Over the weekend, the inland river transport was declared opened, under the directives of President Kiir and the Head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

The Presidential Advisor on National Security Affairs Tut Gatluak appealed to traders to make good of the Nile river.

“Currently, the ships are ready to transport foodstuffs and petroleum to South Sudan. I appeal to all patriotic traders from the two countries to take advantage of river transport in the process of transporting goods,” Gatluak told the press in Kosti.

It is expected to boast trade and ease border crossing between the two countries.

“We visited the Free Zone in the White Nile and inspected the customs and clearance procedures. We will also transfer the activation of the railway line between the two countries,” he added.

Meanwhile, the acting Governor of the White Nile State Omar Al-Khalifa Abdullah, says the activation of water transportation will improved the trade between Sudan and South Sudan.

“This step facilitates movement between the two countries, we wish the trade recovery between the two countries through this port and the while Nile the citizens of both countries benefited from this achievement,” says Governor Abdullah.

Considered one of the oldest mean of transport in the Sudan, the Nile river is also known for impediments such as cataracts that hinder the movement of big ships.

