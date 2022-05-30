Cabinet approves over 800 billion pounds for fiscal year 2022/23

30th May 2022
Author: Obaj/Kafuki | Published: 5 hours ago

Information Minister Michael Makuei addressing the media, on 13 May 2018 | photo | Emmanuela Erasto/Eye Radio

The Council of Ministers has passed a budget of more than 800 billion South Sudanese pounds for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

The proposed budget was presented by Finance Minister, Agak Achuil during the regular council of ministers meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir on Friday.

The details of the 862 billion budget and its priorities have not been made public.

According to the government spokesperson, the budget is yet to be tabled for deliberation before the National Parliament.

Michael Makuei said the annual sealing would be raised mainly through oil and non-oil revenues.

“This sealing was the first part of the budget, and the sealing was 862 billion South Sudanese Pounds, and it’s divided as follows; 763 billion South Sudanese Pounds, this will be from the oil revenue, and 99 billion South Sudanese Pounds will be from the non-oil revenues that is, from the taxes,” he told reporters.

Minister Makuei said the budget will be tabled in the parliament in June.

South Sudan’s financial year covers 12 months, which runs from 1st July to 30 June each year.

By law, the budget is supposed to be submitted to the national legislature in not later than the 15th of May of each financial year, but this has not been happening for the last two years.

