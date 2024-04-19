19th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Student dies of electrocution in Juba

Student dies of electrocution in Juba

Author: Garang Kuol Mamer | Published: 47 mins ago

Darling Wisdom Academy. (-)

A 19-year-old high school student of Darling Wisdom Academy in Juba has died after she was electrocuted on Thursday evening, the police confirmed.

National police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin, said the teenager enrolled at the boarding school suffered an electric shock from an open circuit wires at 9:30PM.

General Justin said she was pronounced dead upon arrival at Juba Teaching Hospital.

“It was around 9:30pm yesterday, that a 19-years girl was shocked by electricity circuit wires in the boarding school, so she was rushed to the hospital.”

“But unfortunately, she passed on in the hospital and now we opened the case and an investigation is going on.”

When contacted, the school administration said it would issue an official statement once the school settles the matter.

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention 1

3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention

Published Saturday, April 13, 2024

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’ 2

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’

Published Friday, April 12, 2024

Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo 3

Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo

Published Thursday, April 18, 2024

JCC ends deal with 3 ‘incapable’ garbage companies 4

JCC ends deal with 3 ‘incapable’ garbage companies

Published Sunday, April 14, 2024

Police denies confirming Kalisto’s release, says was citing social media 5

Police denies confirming Kalisto’s release, says was citing social media

Published Saturday, April 13, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Student dies of electrocution in Juba

Published 47 mins ago

USAID youth empowerment activity equips 6,000 rural youth with life skills

Published 1 hour ago

Central Bank introduces electronic currency auction system

Published 2 hours ago

Cleric urges government, NAS to resume peace talks

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan election body to observe South Africa’s May polls: Ramaphosa

Published 5 hours ago

Germany announces $303 million to alleviate Sudan crisis

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!