Student dies of electrocution in Juba

A 19-year-old high school student of Darling Wisdom Academy in Juba has died after she was electrocuted on Thursday evening, the police confirmed.

National police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin, said the teenager enrolled at the boarding school suffered an electric shock from an open circuit wires at 9:30PM.

General Justin said she was pronounced dead upon arrival at Juba Teaching Hospital.

“It was around 9:30pm yesterday, that a 19-years girl was shocked by electricity circuit wires in the boarding school, so she was rushed to the hospital.”

“But unfortunately, she passed on in the hospital and now we opened the case and an investigation is going on.”

When contacted, the school administration said it would issue an official statement once the school settles the matter.

