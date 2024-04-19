USAID Youth Empowerment Activity equips 6,000 rural youth with life skills

The USAID Youth Empowerment Activity celebrated the empowerment of over 6,000 youths in remoter parts of South Sudan with basic literacy and life skills, on Thursday.

According to Education Development Center (EDC), the activity’s technical lead, the six-month-long basic literacy training has improved access to knowledge and skills among young people aged between 15 and 29.

The beneficiaries were mainly young people from Akobo, Kapoeta North, Jur River, Mayendit, Wau, Leer, Baliet, and Ulang, among others.

Many of them had never attended any formal education in their life, while others were early school drop outs.

The intervention, according to EDC, aims to improve the livelihoods and enable them contribute to social and economic recovery of the country.

Daniel Danis, EDC’s Deputy Chief of Party, who is also the lead technical implementer of the USAID-funded project, said there was a great desire, resulting in the massive enrollment of youth into the program.

“We started with cohort 1 last year, and they are now completing their graduation because of their hunger and commitment to better their lives, their families and their communities,” Danis told Eye Radio.

“This was witnessed through a massive enrolment of the young people when we started the people when we started the program in South Sudan in June last year.”

“In the first year, our target was 5,500, but the number of young people that expressed interest in joining the program to learn and to better their lives was massive and we ended up enrolling more than 6,000 young people.”

Education Development Center (EDC) is a global nonprofit organization that works to advance lasting solutions to improve education, promote health, and expand economic opportunity.

Mr. Danis further said the American support to the people of South Sudan, through the organization, has inspired hope and provided necessary life skills that the youth have long desired to attain.

“We are here to celebrate USAID Youth Empowerment Activity intervention in South Sudan. We are here to celebrate the success of the youth in completing their 6 months and 9 months learning.”

He also commended the South Sudan government for creating a conducive environment for the youth to complete their six-month training.

“We also celebrate the support of the government, and that is the national, states and local governments, in ensuring that the youth benefit from this program.”

“They are providing us the humble opportunity, the security that we need and also the safety that the youth need in their training centres to enable them to learn.”

For her part, Deborah Akech, the Undersecretary of the National Ministry of Youth and Sports, commended USAID for complementing government effort in empowering South Sudanese youth.

Speaking during the National Advisory Committee meeting in Juba on Thursday, Ms. Akech said the youth empowerment through technical skills will greatly uplift them from poverty to jobs creation.

“Capacity building is where the young people are learning how to read and write, the other part of empowerment is the soft skills that you have been given to be able to be your own bosses,” she said.

“If you are your own boss, you go to work at the time you want no one is going to pressure you, you did not come for work so it is very interesting and it sounds also beautiful to me that I can be my own boss.”

“The young people who are here thank you for embracing that and I want you to be your own bosses.”

Young people in South Sudan, make up an estimated 72% of the population, but face numerous challenges that limit their access to education and livelihoods opportunities.

In March 2023, the U.S. development agency USAID launched its youth empowerment activity to equip South Sudan youth with knowledge and skills to help them lead healthy, engaged, and productive lives.

EDC was selected to implement the youth empowerment initiative.

The US government is the leading international donor to South Sudan, providing lifesaving assistance through its development agency – USAID.

It provides support in the areas of nutrition, emergency water and sanitation interventions, healthcare, and education among others.

