Boy detained for filming Adil’s convoy has been released

19th April 2024
Author: Staff reporter | Published: 44 mins ago

A motorcade of governor Emmanuel Adil. (-)

A 15-year old boy who was arrested for filming a convoy of Central Equatoria state Governor during his to Yei town a week ago has been released, his mother confirmed.

Jane, not her real name said, her son was freed on Friday afternoon and taken to hospital for treatment.

She said the boy appears well although he was beaten while in the detention facility.

“My son was released and taken to hospital. He was released at 12:00PM. My son was arrested on the issue of taking the photo of governor,” she narrated.

“The boy is well, but because he is young and beaten, he having pain. When he was released, they (security) said he should not repeat the mistake.”

The Commissioner of Yei River County Cyprus Kanyikwa also confirmed the boy’s release.

“The boy was released yesterday, but the relative came and picked him in the morning.”

Asked about the motive behind incident, Kanyikwa said the boy was arrested for filming governor Emmanuel Adil’s convoy during his visit to Yei town on the Eid al Fitr public holidays.

The county official said the arrest was due to the security concerns, citing the presence of supporters of armed opposition forces in the town.

“I think the arrest of the boy is not against his freedom, but it is a concern because we have a situation of gangs in Yei cutting people with panga, and we have also armed groups that are operating and supporting criminals.”

“We have robberies and then also murders, they are been coordinated from Yei and you also know that the convoy of governors for several times fell into an armed bush.”

It is not clear whether or not the South Sudan laws permit taking pictures of motorcades of public officials. The boy’s detention has sparked outrage on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

