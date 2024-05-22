SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County

The South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and the National Army Service (NAS) have confirmed that clashes broke out in Magwi County.

According to reports, the confrontation occurred on Sunday, resulting in the tragic loss of at least four soldiers from both sides.

On Monday, army spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang said at least four soldiers were killed after the SSPDF and NAS forces clashed in Magwi County.

The renewed instability comes after many months of relative ceasefire in the Equatoria region, and as the government attempts to negotiate with holdout groups – excluding the NAS of General Thomas Cirillo.

Major General Lul Ruai stated that the exchange of fire started when SSPDF soldiers conducted a foot patrol in the area.

“We had a force that was on regular foot patrol. They had a brief engagement with NAS Rebels,” he said.

“We lost one and on the side of the rebels, we neutralized three in action and recovered four AK 47 assault rifles, one was fitted with the grenade launcher.”

For his part, NAS spokesperson Col Yongule Emmanuel confirmed that clashes erupted in Magwi County with SSPDF on Sunday.

Emmanuel said the clashes occurred after the government troops ambushed their forces who were passing through Obbo Boma in Magwi.

“Our forces of National Salvation Front were crossing from somewhere and they were passing through Obbo Boma when they fell into ambush,” he said in a WhatsApp statement to Eye Radio.

“We want to tell the people of Magwi and all the people of Eastern Equatoria and the people of South Sudan, that let them remain calm.”

Following the incident, Magwi Commissioner Pole-Pole Benjamin released a statement, confirming the clashes about two miles from Magwi town.

