SSPDF denies civilian killings in Nagero County

The South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) has denied allegations circulating on social media that its soldiers killed five unarmed civilians in Nagero County, Western Equatoria State, this week.

According to reports dated October 6, five young men — aged 17, 19, and 22 — were allegedly shot dead by government forces after being mistaken for SPLM-IO fighters.

Photos of the deceased lying in the grass were widely shared on social media platforms, prompting public outrage and calls for accountability.

However, speaking to the media on Wednesday, SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang said the incident followed an armed clash between government forces and SPLM-IO elements who were dressed in civilian clothes.

He stated that seven armed elements were neutralized during the encounter.

“They were going about their routine activities. They were laid at a place called Nyabwanji and Maringi, outside of Nagero. And as they were going about their movements, some obstacles were erected by the rebels. They would identify a big tree by the roadside, then cut it and place it across the road. And once that obstacle is created, they would make an ambush,” he said.

“So as our forces approached, they encountered these blockades, and that slowed their movement—exactly the point where they were attacked. We were able to neutralize seven of the attackers in that encounter.”

The SSPDF dismised claims that soldiers carried out house-to-house raids or targeted civilians, maintaining that the individuals killed were active SPLM-IO combatants operating without uniforms.

“. I would like to say, no, we did not move from barracks to conduct house-to-house operations or kill civilians. In Nagero County, most SPLM-IO fighters do not wear uniforms.

“Even those who engaged us were in civilian attire, but they were armed, in military formations, and fought professionally. That clearly identified them as SPLM-IO soldiers, not innocent civilians.”

The army further stated that it possesses photographic evidence of ambush points and roadblocks allegedly used by the attackers, which it intends to share with the media.

