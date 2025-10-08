8th October 2025

Constitution drafting committee vacancies coming soon, NCRC announces

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 8 hours ago

FILE: John Natana Abraham, Secretary-General of the National Constitutional Review Commission, at a previous event in Juba on October 23, 2024. Credit: Yar Ajak/Eye Radio

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC) has announced plans to soon advertise vacancies for the Constitution Drafting Committee (CDC), signaling the country’s move into the next critical technical phase of the permanent constitution-making process.

The announcement comes as the NCRC simultaneously launches a nationwide civic education and public consultation campaign aimed at gathering citizens’ views across South Sudan.

John Natana Abraham, the NCRC’s Secretary General, confirmed that seven-member teams have been dispatched to four states—Lakes, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Eastern Equatoria, and Western Bahr el Ghazal—to gather feedback and ensure an inclusive process.

Hon. Natana announced the upcoming advertisement for the Constitution Drafting Committee, which will be responsible for preparing the first draft of the permanent constitution.

The CDC will comprise 15 members: 12 South Sudanese nationals and three non-South Sudanese international experts, all selected for their technical expertise and experience.

“We shall be advertising very soon, and that CDC is actually a technical, non-partisan and non-political entity that is tasked with drafting of the Constitution,” Natana emphasized.

He explained that the committee’s primary role will be to analyze and consolidate the wide-ranging views collected through the ongoing civic education and public consultation exercises into a comprehensive constitutional draft that reflects the people’s aspirations.

