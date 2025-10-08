Constitution drafting committee vacancies coming soon, NCRC announces

The announcement comes as the NCRC simultaneously launches a nationwide civic education and public consultation campaign aimed at gathering citizens’ views across South Sudan.
John Natana Abraham, the NCRC’s Secretary General, confirmed that seven-member teams have been dispatched to four states—Lakes, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Eastern Equatoria, and Western Bahr el Ghazal—to gather feedback and ensure an inclusive process.
Technical Drafting Committee
Hon. Natana announced the upcoming advertisement for the Constitution Drafting Committee, which will be responsible for preparing the first draft of the permanent constitution.
The CDC will comprise 15 members: 12 South Sudanese nationals and three non-South Sudanese international experts, all selected for their technical expertise and experience.
“We shall be advertising very soon, and that CDC is actually a technical, non-partisan and non-political entity that is tasked with drafting of the Constitution,” Natana emphasized.
He explained that the committee’s primary role will be to analyze and consolidate the wide-ranging views collected through the ongoing civic education and public consultation exercises into a comprehensive constitutional draft that reflects the people’s aspirations.
Published 7 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Published 9 hours ago
Published 9 hours ago
Published 10 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.