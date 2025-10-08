8th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Aviation | News   |   South Sudan reclaims ICAO voting rights after clearing decade-long arrears

South Sudan reclaims ICAO voting rights after clearing decade-long arrears

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 52 minutes ago

John Woja Eliana, the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority|Photo by Obaj Okuj|08-08-2025

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – South Sudan has been granted full voting rights by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for the first time, marking a significant milestone after the country cleared all outstanding arrears accumulated between 2013 and 2024.

The announcement was made by John Woja, Director General of the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA), during a press briefing on the country’s recent participation in the 42nd ICAO Assembly held from September 23 to October 3 in Montréal, Canada.

“It’s important to note that for the first time South Sudan was given a voting right by the International Civil Aviation Organization after the country has cleared his all outstanding arrears that accumulated from 2013 to 2024,” Woja stated on SSBC.

Push to Reclaim Airspace

The SSCAA delegation, led by the Minister of Transport, utilized the ICAO Assembly—which gathered 193 Member States—to hold key meetings with ICAO leadership, including the President of the ICAO Council and the Secretary General.

These engagements focused on South Sudan’s ongoing national priority: reclaiming full control over its own airspace, which has historically been managed from Khartoum, Sudan.

Woja reported that the ICAO President assured the delegation of full support, encouraging them to follow the proper procedures.

The regional director for the Eastern and Southern Region was tasked to “speed up this process and complete the submission of the proposal by management for approval.”

The ICAO Assembly is the organization’s sovereign body, which meets every three years to set global policies for civil aviation.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Special Court: Machar rejects investigation, cites constitutional immunity 1

Special Court: Machar rejects investigation, cites constitutional immunity

Published October 3, 2025

Central Equatoria cabinet approves $560 million cement investment in Kajo-Keji 2

Central Equatoria cabinet approves $560 million cement investment in Kajo-Keji

Published October 4, 2025

Nuer launch customary law reform at Juba conference 3

Nuer launch customary law reform at Juba conference

Published October 5, 2025

SSOA splits: New faction elects Hussein Abdelbagi as leader 4

SSOA splits: New faction elects Hussein Abdelbagi as leader

Published October 2, 2025

Special Court declines prosecution’s foreign forensic report, admits death certificates, autopsy 5

Special Court declines prosecution’s foreign forensic report, admits death certificates, autopsy

Published October 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF denies civilian killings in Nagero County

Published 16 minutes ago

Machar trial adjourned to October 13 for expert witness

Published 28 minutes ago

South Sudan reclaims ICAO voting rights after clearing decade-long arrears

Published 52 minutes ago

Freight Association pleads for urgent repair of critical Juba–Nimule highway

Published 1 hour ago

Unity State launches major resettlement plan for over 470,000 IDPs

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan to host ECO-Net HQ; appeal made to President Kiir

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.