SSFA bans community tournaments at Buluk Playground

Authors: Michael Daniel | Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 2 hours ago

Buluk Playground Juba South Sudan - COURTESY

The South Sudan Football Association has banned community activities and future football competitions organized at the Buluk Training Center until further notice.

This comes after at least three incidents of fans-engineered violence and pitch invasions in just one month.

On Saturday, August 12, violence erupted following a pitch invasion during a semifinal match between Rumbek North and Yirol East as players failed to control a surge of fans at the Buluk Playground.

The brawl started after Rumbek North scored in the 80s minute to seal a 2-0 victory against Yirol East.

The national football-governing body SSFA says it ondemns the rampant clashes and pitch invasions.

In the statement published on its Facebook page, the body says it is deeply concerned by the situations happening during community tournaments held at the Buluk Training Center.

“Such acts of violence not only undermine the spirit of fair play but also pose a threat to the safety and well-being of players, officials, and spectators,” the statement said.

“It is important to note that the security arrangements for these tournaments were the sole responsibility of the participating communities.”

“In light of these incidents, the SSFA hereby forbids any community from organizing future competitions at the Buluk Training Center until further notice.”

SSFA says: “The safety of all individuals involved in football activities is of paramount importance to the SSFA, and any actions that compromise this will not be tolerated.”

It further urges community leaders and football enthusiasts to promote a culture of respect, fair play, and peaceful coexistence during football tournaments.

Meanwhile, the body said it remains committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for the development and promotion of football in South Sudan.

“We will continue to work with communities, clubs, and stakeholders to ensure that football tournaments are conducted in a manner that upholds the values of the sport.”

