SSBF set for pre-FIBA World Cup, friendlies in Australia and China

South Sudan national basketball team will compete in two pre-World Cup tournaments known as Boomers vs World in Melbourne, Australia, and friendlies in Quanzhou, China from mid-August.

In an outline of the South Sudan National Team’s activities leading up to the upcoming FIBA World Cup, which will be held in Manila, The Philippines, SSBF is scheduled to face Brazil on Aug 14; Venezuela on Aug 16, and Australia on Aug.17.

The friendlies will be hosted at the ROD Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

In pre-World Cup tournaments, the SSBF will challenge Iran on Aug 20 and Jordan Jordan on August in Quanzhou, China.

In a press statement, the Federation said “The National Team will begin training camp for Pre-World Cup tournaments and the World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, the first week of August.

It is confirmed that Royal Ivey will return as the team’s head coach.

South Sudan will compete in the FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum for the first time as the first team from East Africa to qualify for the prestigious competition.

Match scheduled: Aug 26 (vs China); Aug 28 (vs Puerto Rico); Aug 30 (vs Serbia)

