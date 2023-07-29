29th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Sports   |   SSBF set for pre-FIBA World Cup, friendlies in Australia and China

SSBF set for pre-FIBA World Cup, friendlies in Australia and China

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

Courtesy of SSBF

South Sudan national basketball team will compete in two pre-World Cup tournaments known as Boomers vs World in Melbourne, Australia, and friendlies in Quanzhou, China from mid-August.

In an outline of the South Sudan National Team’s activities leading up to the upcoming FIBA World Cup, which will be held in Manila, The Philippines, SSBF is scheduled to face Brazil on Aug 14; Venezuela on Aug 16, and Australia on Aug.17.

The friendlies will be hosted at the ROD Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

In pre-World Cup tournaments, the SSBF will challenge Iran on Aug 20  and Jordan Jordan on August in Quanzhou, China.

In a press statement, the Federation said “The National Team will begin training camp for Pre-World Cup tournaments and the World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, the first week of August.

It is confirmed that Royal Ivey will return as the team’s head coach.

South Sudan will compete in the FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum for the first time as the first team from East Africa to qualify for the prestigious competition.

Match scheduled: Aug 26 (vs China); Aug 28 (vs Puerto Rico); Aug 30 (vs Serbia)

 

Popular Stories
Juba tasks Nairobi embassy to verify number plate of car used in raid 1

Juba tasks Nairobi embassy to verify number plate of car used in raid

Published Saturday, July 22, 2023

Sudan general challenges Kenya’s Ruto to a fight 2

Sudan general challenges Kenya’s Ruto to a fight

Published Monday, July 24, 2023

Why fans invaded pitch during Aweil North-Pibor tournament 3

Why fans invaded pitch during Aweil North-Pibor tournament

Published Tuesday, July 25, 2023

‘I hunt monkeys to pay children’s school fees,’ says Nagero man 4

‘I hunt monkeys to pay children’s school fees,’ says Nagero man

Published Monday, July 24, 2023

Ethiopian official urges S. Sudan to ratify NBI, take steps to build own dam 5

Ethiopian official urges S. Sudan to ratify NBI, take steps to build own dam

Published Monday, July 24, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSBF set for pre-FIBA World Cup, friendlies in Australia and China

Published 1 hour ago

Ministry of Health launches five-year strategic plan

Published 17 hours ago

Activist urges end to all forms of human trafficking in South Sudan

Published 18 hours ago

Over 3,000 returnees in dire situation in Raja

Published 18 hours ago

Lakes State launches livestock vaccination drive

Published 18 hours ago

UNICEF, partners say 3.1 million children risk hunger

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!