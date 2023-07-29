Bandits kill national security officer along Lirya-Torit Road

The Payam Administrator of Lirya in Central Equatoria State says bandits shot dead a national security officer along the Juba-Torit road.

Christopher Sebit Arkangelo told Eye Radio that the deceased identified as Abui Pakistano was riding a motorcycle to Torit when he was shot and killed between Nesito and Ngangala areas yesterday.

The Payam official says the incident occurred at Khor-gana at around 1; 00 PM on Friday, July 29.

“ One of the National Security Personnel was riding a motorbike to Torit, and when he reached the place, he met with a gang of criminals who opened fire and killed him on the spot,” said Sebit.

According to Director Sebit, Lirya Payam has registered increased cases of child abductions and road ambushes in recent weeks.

He is appealing to the National government to provide security to protect the lives of people in the area.

“The National government has the responsibility to protect its citizens and if the National government continues to allow our people to be attacked in the manner that is taking place now, then we have the responsibility to defend ourselves,” he warned.