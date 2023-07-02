SSBF completes renovation of Wau Basketball Court

South Sudan Basketball Federation on Saturday unveiled a newly renovated Wau Basketball Court after similar projects in other states.

The basketball court in the country’s second-largest city was established by the Sudanese government in the 1970s. It is now fully renovated and pending commissioning.

“We are happy to unveil the long-awaited Wau Basketball Court and announce its completion,” the Federation said in a short statement published on its website.

The National Federation has since built or renovated basketball courts in Kuajok, Torit, and Juba and intends to construct courts in other states.

SSBF Secretary-General Dr. Arou Ramadan Chan said during the inauguration of the Kuajok Basketball Court on March 2023, that the federation will spend nearly SSP 200 million to complete the construction of six of the country’s ongoing basketball courts.

The federation says it has embarked on building the court with funds from well-wishers in an effort to enhance basketball development in the country.