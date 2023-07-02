Nakasongola church heirs served with eviction notice

The inheritors of the historic Nakasongola church in Juba say they were harassed at midnight by security personnel who told them they have until Monday to vacate the place.

Pastor David Jambo, son of the founder of the 40-year-old church said three military vehicles entered the churchyard at 1 AM on Friday and ordered them to evacuate the land.

David alleged that the men in security uniform said they were sent by the state government and a national parliament official.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Pastor David lamented that they are awaiting eviction on Monday, June 2023.

“At one o’clock in the morning (Friday), three cars loaded with soldiers came to the churchyard and told us that they had been sent by the governor and the speaker of parliament,” he said.

“We asked them why they were sent at night when they knew we were there during the day. They told us that they had been sent to inform us to evacuate the place.”

The religious leader said the security forces came without an official letter and only served them with a verbal eviction notice.

“In the morning, we contacted the Speaker of the Parliament to clarify the matter, and she said that she did not send those people, but perhaps the Parliament administration did so and said that the Parliament has plans for the land on which the church was built.”

Pastor David said Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba told them to contact the parliament administration on the matter.

The dispute involving the parliament and heirs to the church land is not new.

In May 2022, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs served the Nakasongola Church residents with an eviction letter asking them to vacate the place.

This prompted five religious leaders to sue the national government at the East African Court of Justice for having allegedly attempted to confiscate church land.



The Church defense lawyer Wani Santino Jada said Nakasongola Church has been the rightful owner of the land behind the national parliament for more than 40 years.

Attorney Jada said his client has sued the government of Central Equatoria state and the national government for “interfering” with freedom of religion and the right to own property.

The regional court then demanded that the national Justice Minister file a defense against the lawsuit, in a notification addressed to the Attorney General of the Republic of South Sudan, on July 20, 2022.

When contacted for comment on July 1, 2023, the Spokesperson of the National Parliament said the East African Court of Justice has ruled in favor of the parliament.

Agany challenges the church leader to provide any document showing the ownership of the land.

“I have learned that they went to court, and the court has established that the land belongs to parliament and has to be returned to the assembly. And since the court has passed the verdict, then the church leader has to vacate the place,” Agany said.

He adds: I am challenging them (church owners) if they have documents let them bring it up.”

In response, the M/S Pan African Law Firm that filed the case against the government disagreed the there was any verdict returning the land to the parliament.

“The case has not been heard till date, we are still waiting for the hearing to be fixed by the court. Where did the parliament get the ruling from, which justice of the court ruled and signed that judgement,” asked the firm’s lawyer, Santino Wani Jada.

