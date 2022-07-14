14th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Sri Lanka’s President Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore

Sri Lanka’s President Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore

Author: BBC | Published: 4 hours ago

Mr Rajapaksa has left the Maldives on a Saudi airlines flight bound for Singapore/ Photo/BBC

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the Maldives on a Saudi airlines flight bound for Singapore, the BBC reported.

The president had fled to the Maldives a day earlier amid mass protests over Sri Lanka’s economic crisis.

It is not clear if Mr Rajapaksa will stay in Singapore or whether he will use it as a layover destination.

He had previously pledged to resign by Wednesday, but has failed to submit a formal resignation so far.

The leader, who as president enjoys immunity from prosecution, is believed to have wanted to leave Sri Lanka before stepping down to avoid the possibility of arrest by an incoming administration.

It comes as acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday imposed a curfew for a second day. His government ordered a curfew from noon (06:30 GMT) to 05:00 Friday to quell protests.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded 1

Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235 2

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro 3

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan 4

Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan

Published 23 hours ago

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off 5

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off

Published Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Central Bank’s Second Dept. Governor passed on in Nairobi

Published 1 hour ago

Build Fula Dam, artificial Lake to control floods, govt told

Published 3 hours ago

Maridi man heartbroken after gunmen murdered his mother

Published 4 hours ago

Lobong shifts office to Nimule in a bid to end anarchy

Published 4 hours ago

NRA boss urges Kiir to grant him powers to recruit and retain staff

Published 4 hours ago

Sri Lanka’s President Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.