NRA boss urges Kiir to grant him powers to recruit and retain staff

The head of the National Revenue Authority has requested President Salva Kiir to approve the human resource strategic policy of the sector, including granting him powers to recruit and retain staff.

In a press statement yesterday, Dr Patrick Mugoya the Commissioner-General of the Revenue Authority, said the institution started a five-year strategic plan to reform the revenue sector last year.

Dr Mugoya, however, said they still lack the power to reorganize, recruit, train and retain employees.

Mugoya who spoke on the state-owned television SSBC on Wednesday called on the president to approve the strategic plans to enable him to implement the reforms.

“We have requested for specific support from the government that provides necessary resources to NRA to implement the strategy and also to approve NRA human resource policy which will enable the organization to recruit and retain and train its own staff,”he said.

Initially, the Interior Ministry used to oversee the Customs Service Department, which is responsible for the deployment of custom officers collecting revenues.

As a result, disputes had risen between the Revenue Authority and some generals over the execution of revenue collection mandate.

There were also concerns over irregularities and corruption among custom officers.

However, last month, President Salva Kiir decreed the transfer of the Custom Department to the National Revenue Authority and handed over 396,000 officers to the institution.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Sri Lanka’s President Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore Previous Post