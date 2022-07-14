14th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   NRA boss urges Kiir to grant him powers to recruit and retain staff

NRA boss urges Kiir to grant him powers to recruit and retain staff

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Patrick Mugoya, the Commissioner-General of the National Revenue Authority - Credit | Moyo Jacob/Eye Radio | May 12, 2022

The head of the National Revenue Authority has requested President Salva Kiir to approve the human resource strategic policy of the sector, including granting him powers to recruit and retain staff.

In a press statement yesterday, Dr Patrick Mugoya the Commissioner-General of the Revenue Authority, said the institution started a five-year strategic plan to reform the revenue sector last year.

Dr Mugoya, however, said they still lack the power to reorganize, recruit, train and retain employees.

Mugoya who spoke on the state-owned television SSBC on Wednesday called on the president to approve the strategic plans to enable him to implement the reforms.

“We have requested for specific support from the government that provides necessary resources to NRA to implement the strategy and also to approve NRA human resource policy which will enable the organization to recruit and retain and train its own staff,”he said.

Initially, the Interior Ministry used to oversee the Customs Service Department, which is responsible for the deployment of custom officers collecting revenues.

As a result, disputes had risen between the Revenue Authority and some generals over the execution of revenue collection mandate.

There were also concerns over irregularities and corruption among custom officers.

However, last month, President Salva Kiir decreed the transfer of the Custom Department to the National Revenue Authority and handed over 396,000 officers to the institution.

 

 

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded 1

Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235 2

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro 3

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan 4

Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan

Published 23 hours ago

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off 5

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off

Published Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Central Bank’s Second Dept. Governor passed on in Nairobi

Published 1 hour ago

Build Fula Dam, artificial Lake to control floods, govt told

Published 3 hours ago

Maridi man heartbroken after gunmen murdered his mother

Published 4 hours ago

Lobong shifts office to Nimule in a bid to end anarchy

Published 4 hours ago

NRA boss urges Kiir to grant him powers to recruit and retain staff

Published 4 hours ago

Sri Lanka’s President Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.