Gunmen murdered religious leader inside his home in Torit

An elderly religious leader had been killed in his house by unknown gunmen Tuesday evening, in Torit town of Eastern Equatoria State, the authorities confirmed.

The Mayor of Torit Municipal Council Joseph Oswaha said 79-year-old Pastor Godfrey was taking his super, when two gunmen jumped over his fence and fatally shot him at 7 PM.

“It is true, it was not good at all, it was a very bad incident. Pastor Godfrey, the Pastor of Presbyterian was shot yesterday, at around seven,” said Mayor Oswaha.

Late pastor Godfrey was left unconscious before the security apparatus rushed him to hospital where he succumbed to the gunshot wound.

“I asked them is he dead? They told me no, he is not dead yet. Then I told to rush him to the hospital. He was brought to the hospital but unfortunately he died at the hospital,” he said.

Mayor Joseph Oswaha described the incident as a targeted killing after they only shot at the pastor and ran away.

The assailants have not been arrested.

For his part, State Deputy Police Commissioner Maj Gen John Luny confirmed the incident and says the area has returned to normal despite panics.

He says the police have launched investigations into the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.

“There were some criminals who went into the house of pastor, they shot him and then people came and took him to hospital, immediately he passed away. The area is calm, and police is working very hard to make sure they bring those people into book by all means”.

In May last year, 49-year-old South Sudan African Inland Church Pastor Peter Lokai was shot at his home in Torit town and later taken to hospital where he succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

The incident coincided with the general assembly of the African Inland Church to elect a new bishop for the Eastern Bank, and created panic among the residents of Torit.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter