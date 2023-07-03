SPLM-IO to probe deadly attack on Ruweng peace delegates

The Office of the First Vice President vowed Monday to hold to account individuals who attacked peace delegates – killing 7 of them in Wunkur County of Ruweng Administrative Area on Saturday.

At least seven people were killed, and head of the local Commission for Peace and Reconciliation was injured after SPLA-IO forces opened fire on the team of officials on June 30.

Ruweng Information Minister Sarah Akuot told Eye Radio the incident occurred after the peace delegation visited and held a meeting with forces loyal to Dr. Riek Machar in the area.

Akout said the head of the delegation, John Miaker Kuol was shot and wounded in the leg. The motive of the attack remains unclear.

Responding to the incident, the SPLM-IO Acting Spokesperson Puok Both Baluang confirmed that their forces clashed with those of the delegation.

Baluang said First Vice President Machar has established contact with relevant authorities and is working to contain the issue.

“This incident occurred at Wunkur area between the forces coming from Ruweng Administrative Area headed by the Chairperson of the Commissioner for Peace and Reconciliation Mr. Miaker Kuol. The reason behind the incident is still unclear three days after the incident,” he told Eye Radio.

“The First Vice President has been in contact with the local authorities and relevant peace-monitoring bodies such as CTSAMVM and also the Chief Administrator to get to the bottom of the matter, and they have agreed to form an investigative committee to come up with accurate reasons why this incident has occurred.”

Puot Baluang further said an investigation will be carried out and those responsible will be brought to Book.

He added that three vehicles belonging to the Peace Commissioner will be handed over to him.

According to Ruweng Information Minister Sarah Akuot, the team of officials visited the SPLA-IO forces in Wunkur after receiving an assurance from their Commander, Major General Samuel Jock Kuach.

“We had a well-coordinated meeting with the forces that these people are coming for a peace mission to Wunkur County one of the counties in the Ruweng Administrative Area to have a conservation with the forces that are occupying the land since the 2013 conflict,” the official explains.

“So what happened is, the forces shot our people killed 7 and injured one there up to now, we haven’t traced the number of people displaced and the reasons behind the killing.”

“We did not confirm this number from our people but through phone call conservation from the first Vice President DR Riak Machar to his forces on the ground who communicated to us that they’re 7 people killed and one injured.”

She said the SPLA-IO forces were deployed in Wunkur County during the 2013 conflict.

According to the minister, the incident has displaced civilians and she called on peace monitoring bodies to intervene.

“We also call on the peace partners to UNMISS and RJMEC to investigate and bring justice to our people and work toward the implementations of the peace agreement to allow people to go back their originally land without interference from anyone.”

