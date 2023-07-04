NDM terminates membership of Mayendit and Pigi commissioners

The National Democratic Movement under Dr. Lam Akol on Monday terminated the membership of its nominated commissioners of Mayendit County in Unity State and Pigi County in Jonglei State.

NDM spokesperson said Dr. Gatluak Nyang Hoth and Nyok Malual Mayik have been expelled through a unanimous decision by a Disciplinary Committee investigating their alleged defiance of a decision asking them to step down.

Dr. Nyang and Mr. Malual were first suspended on June 21, 2023, by the party leadership for rejecting the revocation of their nominations and defying directives to resign.

The party led by Dr. Lam Akol, also suspended Yonannes William Ojwok, Chairman of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in Upper Nile state for a similar reason.

In a press statement on July 3, 2023, party Secretary-General Mahmoud Abdelrahaman Akot said they have axed the two commissioners after they dishonored a summon and declined to appear before the investigative committee.

“In exercise of the powers vested in him under Article 47, section 11 of the Basic Rules, the Chairman approved the decision of the Committee as follows: Gatluak Nyang Hoth is expelled from the NDM and his membership terminated. Nyok Malual Mayiik is expelled from the NDM and his membership terminated,” reads the public statement.

The two officials were reportedly found guilty jointly under Articles 45 (1), 46 (2), and 46 and individually under Articles 46 (3), (4), and (13) of the Basic Rules.

The Committee also voted by majority decision to maintain the suspension of Yoannes William Ojwok, the Chairman of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in Upper Nile State, until he “redeems his disobedience by resigning from the government” in three days.

“He is informed by the Committee, whereupon the suspension will be lifted. Failing to comply within the specified period, he shall be expelled from the NDM, and his membership terminated,” the letter further read.

Eye Radio could not immediately reach the two commissioners for comment.

However, when contacted on June 21, Mayendit Commissioner Dr. Gatluak Nyang Hoth said he was in the process of conducting a press conference to respond to his suspension.

The UN Security Council in early 2022 accused Dr. Nyang and his Koch County counterpart in Unity State of instigating a vicious inter-communal violence that led to the death of 72 civilians, the raping of over 60 women and girls, and attacks against humanitarian workers.

Both local government officials have since denied the accusations and challenged the UN to present credible evidence.